Lukas Nelson reveals how he quit smoking after years of addiction

Lukas Nelson has finally explained how quitting weed and drinking helped him to get into the best shape of his life.

The 37-year-old singer opened up about his decision to stop drinking and smoking marijuana in a new interview with People magazine.

“Every time I took a drink or smoked weed, it just f----d my sleep up. I think I honestly can credit the WHOOP band for making me stop drinking,” Lukas said of the fitness band.

“Because I was just like, even one drink, it just screws it up so bad that I was like, ‘I’d rather wake up feeling good," he added.

The Just Breathe hitmaker further told the outlet that he wasn't the biggest fan of drinking anyway, but it was difficult to quit smoking.

“I got clear with myself and I faced a lot of my fears and I realized they weren’t that scary after all,” said Lukas.

“Now I can be clear with myself and not want to run away from myself, which is great. I get high from making the right decision every time. I’m addicted to that high now of saying no," added the Find Yourself crooner. "It’s a great feeling.”