Knives Out update: Jeremy Renner 'cruelly mocked' for his latest performance

Jeremy Renner 'cruelly mocked' for his latest performance after near-fatal accident

Fans are reportedly being very cruel towards the Avengers star Jeremy Renner for his performance in the latest Knives Out film Wake Up Dead Man.

As reported by Radar Online due to the scarring and facial movements from the actor's 2023 snowplow accident, which resulted in 38 broken bones and his near death, fans are comparing his looked to the deformed Tom Cruise's character in Vanilla Sky.

The source familiar with the film shared, "Fans are definitely noticing how Renner's face moves differently after the accident, and some are cruelly comparing him to Tom Cruise's character in Vanilla Sky."

"They're zeroing in on the scars and the changes in his expressions in certain scenes, and sharing zoomed-in stills online to mock him. It's unfair, but that's the kind of trolling he is being subjected to, just for miraculously surviving his accident.

"He's been through so much physically, but he came back ready to work. People forget how intense that recovery was, and these trolls clearly have no idea how cruel they are being," another insider added.

Furthermore, industry sources also revealed that fans are "unfairly" noticing changes in Renner's facial expressions due to his accident. They went on to add that despite all the trolling and comparisons, the actor is focused on "rebuilding his career and life."

"He's worked incredibly hard to get back to this point, and the cast of Knives Out rallied around him every step of the way," Renner said.

Jeremy Renner's 2023 snowplow accident:

The actor was critically injured in a near-fatal snowplow accident on January 1, 2023 near his home in Reno, Nevada. Renner sustained catastrophic injuries, breaking 28 bones. His recovery has been described as a "masterclass in resilience."

Moreover, the Marvel star also published a memoir titled My Next Breath in April 2025, which detailed the accident.

Notably, Jeremy Renner returned to work just a year after his accident, filming for the third season of Mayor of Kingstown and stars in Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man in 2026.