Scott Wolf calls 2025 'hardest' year as he reflects on divorce from Kelley
Scott Wolf filed for divorce from Kelley Wolf on June 9, 2025, after 21 years of marriage
Scott Wolf called 2025 "the hardest year of my life" as he recalled his divorce from Kelly Wolfe.
On January 1, the Party of Five actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a roundup post of photos from the last 12 months.
"2025 Recap. Grateful for the hardest year of my life," penned Scott. "The curriculum was brutal for those I love most. There was suffering, learning, growing, loving, laughing, crying. Mostly learning and growing."
"In other words, life. I think we passed. I love my people more than ever. I love people more than ever," continued the 57-year-old actor.
Scott added, "I love my work more than ever. So the hardest year brought the most love. Life indeed. Wishing you all a 2026 full of love."
The Doc star began the slideshow with a picture of a literal dumpster fire.
For those unversed, Scott filed for divorce from Kelley on June 9, 2025, after 21 years of marriage. The exes share three kids - daughter Lucy and sons Jackson and Miller.
-
Nicole Kidman feeling good after Keith Urban split?
-
Noah Kahan's vulnerable note reveals his personal side
-
Knives Out update: Jeremy Renner 'cruelly mocked' for his latest performance
-
Critics share verdict on 'Stranger Things' ultimate finale
-
Lukas Nelson reveals how he quit smoking after years of addiction
-
Steve Irwin vs Robert Irwin: Inside Hollywood's search for next big global wildlife presenter
-
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink gets candid about growth as an actress
-
Khloe Kardashian shares sweet family moments to start 2026