Scott Wolf calls 2025 'hardest' year as he reflects on divorce from Kelley

Scott Wolf called 2025 "the hardest year of my life" as he recalled his divorce from Kelly Wolfe.

On January 1, the Party of Five actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a roundup post of photos from the last 12 months.

"2025 Recap. Grateful for the hardest year of my life," penned Scott. "The curriculum was brutal for those I love most. There was suffering, learning, growing, loving, laughing, crying. Mostly learning and growing."

"In other words, life. I think we passed. I love my people more than ever. I love people more than ever," continued the 57-year-old actor.

Scott added, "I love my work more than ever. So the hardest year brought the most love. Life indeed. Wishing you all a 2026 full of love."

The Doc star began the slideshow with a picture of a literal dumpster fire.

For those unversed, Scott filed for divorce from Kelley on June 9, 2025, after 21 years of marriage. The exes share three kids - daughter Lucy and sons Jackson and Miller.