Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘abnormal’ in their troubles: ‘You’re a revolving door’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been put under the microscope, right alongside their Foundation Archewell for turning into a ‘revolving door’ of sorts.

The comment has been issued by Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR.

He spoke to Fox News Digital not only in relation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revamp of the company but also about the mass exit that they’ve seen from their staff in the last 12 months.

For those unversed, the staffers that have left the Sussexes employ in the last few months include three communications staffers named Charlie Gipson, Kyle Boulia and Emily Robinson, as well as global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, then came chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, and finally their longtime advisor, James Holt, according to a report by the outlet.

While speaking of the implications of such a turnover Mr Eldridge began by saying, “In virtually any context—other than the final months of an outgoing administration—losing five senior-level comms advisors inside of a year is a bit abnormal.”

While he admits, “it’s unclear whether it was due to budgetary constraints within Archewell—as has been alluded to in other articles and sources—or merely a consolidation plan that realigns strategic direction from the UK, or whether it was merely the conclusion of a predetermined engagement.”

As of right now “what hasn’t been indicated, or inferred, is that any of the aforementioned advisors either quit or were terminated.”

After all “a successful strategic communications team and plan are: clarity, continuity, and execution,” but “is hard to maintain...when your comms team has become a revolving door over the last 12 months,” Mr Eldridge said before signing off.

