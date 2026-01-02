FKA Twigs reflects on ‘brutal and violent’ experiences after lawsuit settlement

FKA Twigs says she has learned to confront and live with the most difficult chapters of her life.

The 37-year-old singer reflected on the matter for the cover of ELLE UK’s February issue after the recent settlement of her domestic abuse lawsuit against her former partner, Shia LaBeouf.

Twigs was promoting her new records Eusexua and Eusexua Afterglow when she touched upon personal growth over time. The musician admitted she can now look back on her life with clarity, acknowledging both joy and trauma.

“I can see so many things that have been beautiful and amazing, and other things that have been really brutal and violent,” she told the magazine.

Twigs also noted that learning to hold both realities at once has been freeing.

She also described becoming more assertive with age, noting that she no longer tolerates situations she once accepted in her 20s.

She reflected on growing up as a woman of colour in predominantly white spaces, where experiences now described as microaggressions often went unnamed.

Last year, Twigs settled her lawsuit against LaBeouf nearly four years after filing it in 2020. The case sought $10 million in damages and included allegations of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.

The settlement was reached privately, with both parties agreeing to dismiss the claims with prejudice.

Despite the resolution, Twigs has said she does not feel entirely safe and is focused on supporting survivors through advocacy work.