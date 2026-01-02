Steve Irwin vs Robert Irwin: Inside Hollywood's search for next big global wildlife presenter

Mirrorball trophy winner Robert Irwin eyes Hollywood career

Following in his sister Bindi Irwin's footsteps, Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin also won the Dancing with the Stars (US) season 34 with his professional partner Witney Carson.

According to a media report, the young conservationist is now eyeing a career in showbiz. With his newfound popularity, sources revealed that Hollywood executives are "eager" to get him.

The US-based publication, quoting an unnamed source, stated, "Robert is a natural. He has got the charisma, the humour, and that genuine love for the outdoors that Americans absolutely adore."

Adding, "Everyone sees him as the next big global wildlife presenter, and the timing couldn't be better."

The sources noted that while Robert Irwin is "booked and busy" and is "going non-stop," yet even a healthy, fit lad like him risks "hitting a wall sooner or later."

It is pertinent to mention that the young star isn't new to big screens as he has already travelled to South Africa to host Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here and made a cameo in Disney's Zootopia 2.

Robert Irwin's journey on Dancing with the Stars wasn't easy, as it was reported in early December that the TV personality and actor dodged death on the show.

The incident occurred as Robert mistakenly swallowed a piece of confetti after his performance with Witney.

Insider at the time stated, "It might have seemed minor to people watching, but it was actually very serious when it happened. He was choking really badly."

Revealing that he "couldn't breathe" Robert admitted that he was lucky to stay alive as his father Steve Irwin passed away after a fatal stab in his heart by a stingray in 2006.