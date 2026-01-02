Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spark reconciliation buzz after shocking split

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spark reconciliation buzz at NYE party

Exes Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were spotted getting cozy at Kate Hudson and Cade Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party.

On Thursday, an eyewitness told Page Six that the former couple looked “very obviously together” at the New Year's bash.

“They were really enjoying one another’s company. They had their arms around one another and were very touchy and warm with one another all night,” the source said of the duo, who are currently separated.

The confidant further told the outlet that “They were very obviously together and wanting to spend the party by one another’s side."

"If you didn’t know they had split up, you would presume they were still happily married," the insider added.

Previously, Kyle and Mauricio reunited in Aspen on December 24, 2025, with their four daughters — Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

At that time, Sophia shared a sweet clip of her parents enjoying a movie night together.

“My parents watching their little movie and eating their little popcorn on the floor like little kids,” she wrote on TikTok.

For those unversed, Kyle and Mauricio parted ways in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage.