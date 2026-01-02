BTS announces long-awaited return following completion of military service

BTS delighted fans worldwide after their agency, BigHit Music, confirmed the K-pop boyband’s long-awaited return.

The group will return to the spotlight after four-year hiatus as all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, have completed South Korea’s mandatory military service.

They confirmed that their new album is set for release on March 20 as they shared handwritten messages with select members of their official fan community, BTS ARMY.

In personal messages shared with fans, the members spoke about the long separation, their excitement to reunite in 2026 and their commitment to creating new memories together.

According to Korea Times, rapping leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon wrote, “Waiting for (this comeback) more than anyone else.”

“the year we finally meet again,” singer Jimin and rapper J-Hope shared, with rapper Suga aka Min Yoon-gi writing, “Let's have a joyful year together!”

Meanwhile, V penned, “In 2026, we'll make even more and even better memories together. So please look forward to it!”

“My heart has always been the same. I'll keep doing my best, just as I always have,” singer Jungkook gushed, with Jin writing, “I've greeted you as a solo artist over the past two years.”

“And now I finally get to greet you again as part of the team,” the message added.

The group announced that they recording their 10th studio album in July during a Weverse last year.

“We'll be visiting fans all around the world,” they said. “So we hope you're as excited as we are.”