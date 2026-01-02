Why Kim Kardashian wants to remain single in 2026

Kim Kardashian has no plans to date anyone in 2026, as she wants to stay single for a while.

On Thursday, an insider spilled to Page Six that the 45-year-old reality star "has no interest in men right now."

“She feels defeated. Nobody is feeling her pain from this year," the source said. She’s exhausted.”

The confidant further told the outlet that the Skims founder “buries herself in work” to avoid her sad love life.

“Kim has gone through a bunch of stuff this year and her family has mentioned to her that she should feel uplifted — that all these tests are in God’s plan and that she will be better off. But it’s hard for her to believe that,” a tipster added.

Another source told Daily Mail that Kim believes 2025 was the worst year of her life.

“Kim cannot wait for the new year, because this has been one of her worst, if not the worst,” the source said. “It has been so trying that she does not know what she will do if 2026 is worse.”

“Failing the bar was a major slap in the face and a massive blow to her ego,” added the insider.

The confidant further shared that the All’s Fair star faced many challenges raising her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West.

“Being a mom is tough. She loves her kids, but along with the rest of her life being so busy, it has been a struggle while dealing with everything else in her personal life,” a tipster shared.

“It’s tough co-parenting with Kanye,” the insider claimed.