Chase Stokes' dramatic new look marks fresh start with Kelsea Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes debuts shaved head after reconciling with Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes is showing a fresh new look after a new turn in his love life.

The Outer Banks star surprised his fans by announcing his fans that he and Kelsea Ballerini are officially back together after their split in September.

Following the relationship update, Stokes took a moment to showcase his dramatic hair change on his Instagram account.

He actor revealed that his cut off his long, wavy signature hair into a short buzz cut.

“Crashed out so hard I shaved my head (again). Time to be funny on social media now," Stokes wrote on his Instagram account.

Marking his and Ballerini's reunion, he penned down, "Something I’ve learned this year: don’t take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting. Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often. 2026 my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now. Happy new years.”

On the other hand, Ballerini also shared a reflection on their reconnection, admitting it hasn’t been easy.

She took to her social media writing, “Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it.”