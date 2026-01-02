Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria found dead at 34 in San Francisco hotel

Victoria Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead early on New Year’s Day in a San Francisco hotel room. She was 34.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed they responded to a medical aid call at 2:52 a.m. Thursday at the Fairmont San Francisco.

Emergency personnel assessed the scene and pronounced an adult female dead. Victoria’s cause of death has not yet been released.

Police arrived at the hotel around 3:14 a.m. and spoke to paramedics. The Medical Examiner investigated the scene, but no further details about the circumstances have been revealed.

Victoria was born on September 3, 1991, and appeared in a few acting projects as a child. She made her film debut in Men in Black II (2002) and later appeared in a 2003 episode of One Tree Hill and in the 2005 Western The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, directed by her father.

Though she stepped back from acting as an adult, she occasionally attended the red carpet events with her father, including the 2017 premiere of Just Getting Started at ArcLight Hollywood.

Victoria is survived by her father and her brother Austin, 42, both from Jones’s second marriage to Kimberlea Cloughley.