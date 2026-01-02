Kim Kardashian reflects on a difficult 2025

Kim Kardashian is reportedly eager to move on from what she considers one of the most difficult years of her life.

The revelation came from an insider who spilled to Daily Mail that the Skims founder, 45, feels “defeated” and “exhausted” after a year marked by professional and personal setbacks.

The insider described 2025 as “one of her worst, if not the worst,” adding that Kardashian is anxious about what lies ahead if things do not improve in 2026.

One of the reported blows was her failure to pass the California bar exam, which the source called a major disappointment and a blow to the reality star's confidence.

At the same time, the 45-year-old has been raising four kids with a busy work schedule.

The source also pointed to ongoing difficulties with co-parenting her children with ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she finalised their divorce in 2022 and shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Despite being linked to several high-profile figures since the split, the insider said Kardashian isn’t sure she has time or space for another serious relationship and has been focusing more on work to cope.

However, a separate source told Page Six that Kardashian is intentionally choosing to remain single for now and has “no interest in men” at the moment.

Despite tensions earlier in the year, Kardashian and West reportedly spent Christmas together with their children, keeping the holiday amicable.

The reunion, per TMZ, came as West has been reflecting on his past behavior and working on personal changes.