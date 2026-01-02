Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus ring in 'happiest' holidays together

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have spent quality time together during the December holidays.

The 60-year-old model and the 64-year-old country singer took to their Instagram account on New Year's Eve and shared rare insights into their loved-up holidays they spent together this Christmas.

The couple, who confirmed their romance back in April during the Easter holiday, rang in 2026 together alongside Hurley's 23-year-old son, Damian.

The carousel began with a sweet snap of the trio, in which Hurley can be seen cuddling Cyrus while Damian leans over the country singer's shoulder.

The next featured Hurley and Cyrus posing in front of a Christmas tree wearing formal attire for the festive celebrations.

"What a happy Christmas," Hurley wrote in the caption while Cyrus gushed over the celebrations calling it the "happiest Christmas."

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times, Hurley shared some rare insights into her and Cyrus' mundane routine, revealing that they are "very very happy."

“I cut his hair the other day. We do have a lot of hair between us. We’re in constant danger of choking on hairballs. He has got very fuzzy hair. Before his is done it’s out here,” she tol the outlet back in October. “So we’ve actually got contrast hair, which we aim to make look the same in the end."