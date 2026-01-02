JoJo Siwa updates her name while teasing plans for 2026

JoJo Siwa has entered the new year using a different name publicly.

The 22-year-old singer, dancer, and social media personality updated her TikTok profile on New Year’s Eve to list her name as “Joelle Siwa,” a change noticed by her 46 million followers.

The update comes as Siwa has been hinting at upcoming projects in the year ahead.

Fans also noted that her boyfriend, Love Island star Chris Hughes, recently referred to her as “Joelle” in a now-expired Instagram Story.

While the change drew attention online, fans noted that Joelle is Siwa’s real name and “JoJo” is a nickname.

In her final TikTok of 2025, Siwa shared a video lip-syncing to her 2016 song “Boomerang,” teasing what’s to come.

The video featured the text, “Any plans for 2026?” followed by “Me:” and was captioned, “What a year it is ahead.”

Beyond her career, Siwa has spoken openly about her relationship with Hughes, whom she's been dating over the summer, and has since talked about an engagement with.

Hughes also recently said he doesn’t want to propose during traditional holidays as he finds them predictable.