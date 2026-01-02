King Charles demands Harry be treated 'with respect': Source

King Charles softens stance on Prince Harry

Despite all the 'grudges' King Charles believes Prince Harry 'should be treated with respect.'

As per a recent report by Radaronline.com, Harry is slowly moving toward his royal reconciliation and Charles fully favors him, as he is also supported by his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who believes "that life is too short to hold grudges."

This does not mean Charles wants Harry to take back his royal duties he left in 2020 but he "sees no reason for him to be completely excluded."

For those unversed, Harry and Charles met for the first time in London in almost two years. The meeting has appeared to have eased the tensions between the father-son duo.

"Despite everything that has happened over the years, Harry is still his son, and he believes he should be treated with respect. Charles is not suggesting Harry should return to royal duties, but he sees no reason for him to be completely excluded," the royal insider continued.

"He has also made it clear that he looks forward to spending more time with his son, grandchildren, and even his daughter-in-law in the near future," the bird chirped.

However, the report further suggests that Harry's royal reunion is causing tensions within the family, especially between Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

As a second source told the outlet, "William was shocked his father is planning to welcome Harry back in this way."

"What frustrates him most is that Kate has been so determined to support Harry's return."

And William is putting pressure on Kate "to support him on this and to keep her distance from Harry when he next visits. It puts her in a difficult position because all she wants is harmony," the insider added.