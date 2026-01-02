Why Prince William 'shocked' by King Charles’ plan to welcome Harry back?

Prince Harry is getting closer day by day toward repairing his relationship with the royal family but his return is reportedly creating tension within the family, especially for Prince William and Kate.

Back in September, Harry and King Charles met for the first time in London in nearly two years which marked the Duke of Sussex's early steps toward easing years of strained relations.

As per a recent report by Radaronline.com, sources claimed that Harry's visit to the U.K. proved to be a positive move for his royal reconciliation but not everyone is happy with the idea yet.

A source told the outlet, "It's well known that tensions remain high between William and Charles, and this is one of the key points of contention. The King has taken a long time to ease his stance towards Harry, but he now shares Princess Kate's view that life is too short to hold grudges.”

Another royal source added, "William was shocked his father is planning to welcome Harry back in this way, almost like a prodigal son. What frustrates him most is that Kate has been so determined to support Harry's return.”

"William made it very clear from the start that he did not agree, and he has been uncomfortable with the ongoing contact between Kate and Harry and her support for him returning to the family."