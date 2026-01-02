Will Smith sued over sexual harassment allegations

Will Smith is facing a lawsuit from professional violinist Brian King Joseph, who alleges sexual harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

Joseph filed a complaint on December 30 in Los Angeles Superior Court against the actor and his company, Treyball Studios Management, Inc., per People.

The lawsuit alleges that Smith, 57, groomed Joseph after inviting him to join his Based on a True Story global tour in November 2024.

According to the complaint, Joseph experienced what he describes as a “traumatic series of events” in March 2025 while on tour.

He claims someone entered his Las Vegas hotel room without forced entry and left items he viewed as a sexual threat, including a handwritten note reading, “Brian, I’ll be back… just us,” and belongings that weren’t his.

Joseph claims he feared an unknown individual would return to his room and reported the incident to hotel staff, local authorities, and Smith’s management team.

The complaint alleges that instead of receiving support, Joseph was later shamed by a member of the tour’s management and terminated. Another violinist was allegedly hired to replace him.

The lawsuit states that Joseph suffered severe emotional distress, economic loss, and reputational harm, including PTSD.

Joseph gained attention as a top-three finalist on America’s Got Talent in 2018 and joined Smith’s tour in late 2024.