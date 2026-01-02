Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘little lady’ Penelope all grown up

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope is quickly growing up!

The 46-year-old Lemme founder took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a carousel of snaps with her 13-year-old daughter.

The candid post featured Kourtney's visit to the Gilmore Girls set with her teenage daughter, who seemed to have the exact height as her mom in the snaps while wandering the fictional town.

The Poosh founder captioned the post, writing, "The Rory to my Lorelai."

For the outing, the mother-daughter duo opted for casual attire. Kourtney wore black jeans along with a laced cardigan, while Penelope donned a black zip-up hoodie paired with jeans.

This came after Kourtney celebrated Penelope's 13th birthday back in July and penned down a heartfelt note for her.

“My little lady is 13,” Kourtney began. “Being her mommy is one of the greatest things I have ever done. She inspires me to be a better person every day."

"I won’t ever have the words for how much joy and love she brings to my life. She is the cooooolessssst," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kourtney shares Penelope, and sons Mason, 16, and Reign, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

She is also mom to two-year-old son Rocky Thirteen, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker.