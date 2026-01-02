Amy Poehler & Julia Louis-Dreyfus recall fun times at award shows

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Amy Poehler say on old award shows: 'So grateful'

Whenever Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Amy Poehler get on the stage of an award show, they leave audiences in stitches.



But now the pair reflects on today’s award shows, which they say have become more serious.

Appearing on Parks and Recreation's star’s podcast Good Hang podcast, Julie says, "You and I have done a couple of times done bits around award shows — and when we're competing against each other!"

"What I have found over the years is that it's very good to focus on what to do if you win or you lose. And Amy Poehler is very fun to come up with bits with," she adds.

The Veep star, in response, adds, "I was always so grateful that you were up for a bit. Because there were certain people that weren't down to do those bits — and they won't be named. But we did try a few bits with other people, and they didn't want to do it."

Amy also acknowledges that awards shows now feel serious, unlike in the past, when they were goofy. "Love a bit at an award show!. Because it used to be fun. It used to be, like, goofy, and now it's so serious."

It is worth noting that the duo presented several awards together on prestigious award shows, including the Oscars and Emmys.