Paris Hilton hints at baby No. 3: 'You never say never'

Paris Hilton is sharing insight into her plans for growing her family in the future.

In a recent chat with Extra, the DJ and heiress, who is already a mom of two "perfect" kids, shared her thoughts on welcoming another kid with her husband Carter Reum.

It is pertinent to mention that Hilton is already mom to daughter London, 2, and son Phoenix, also 2. She welcomed her son via surrogate.

"I love babies so much. Sometimes I think about it, but I just they're so perfect, and I love that I have a boy and a girl," Hilton gushed.

"So, I don't know,"But you never say never," she noted.

The Simple Life alum added, "We'll see what happens because I love babies so much, and they're growing up so fast. So, we'll see. But I'm so happy with two as well."

Earlier in the interview, Hilton also gushed over her husband, calling him the best husband, friend, dad."

Hilton added that it is like a "dream come true" for her to be with Reum.

She further noted that her husband is the "kindest, sweetest, most supportive man" she's ever met, who is "so cute" with their kids.

"It's like a dream come true. I had no idea men like this existed. Like he's just the kindest, sweetest, most supportive man I've ever met in my life. And he just loves me so much and would do anything for me and just makes me feel so safe and secure," the doting mom added.