King Charles 'greatly saddened' after deadly Swiss New Year fire

'Utterly heartbreaking': King Charles on deadly Swiss bar fire

King Charles has expressed his regrets to Switzerland's President a fire engulfed the lives of around 40 people in a Swiss Bar.

On New Year's Eve, a fire broke out in a bar at a popular Swiss ski resort in Crans-Montana, leaving around 115 people injured, via BBC.

Charles said in a statement on his social media that he and his wife were "greatly saddened" to learn of the loss of life.

The January 1 post of the King's official Instagram handle read, "My wife and I were appalled, and greatly saddened, to learn of the devastating fire last night in Crans-Montana, in Switzerland.

"It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy."

"While offering our admiration for the heroic first responders and the selfless emergency services, we wanted, above all, to convey our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have been so dreadfully affected by this horrific disaster," The monarch continued.

"Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of all those who have so tragically lost their lives and with those who remain in a critical condition in hospital," the statement ended.

As per reports, the fire broke out around 1:30 am local Swiss time after the visitors celebrated the New Year at the Le Constellation bar.

Moreover, Swiss President Guy Parmelin remarked the tragic incident as "one of the worst tragedies our country has ever experienced".