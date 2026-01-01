Michael Trevino & Bregje Heinen break big news on social media

Michael Trevino, 'The Vampire Diaries' star, announces he is set to become father

Michael Trevino, best known for The Vampire Diaries, announces on social media that he and his wife, Bregje Heinen, are expecting their first baby.



Taking to Instagram, the actor shares a clip featuring footage from their wedding, a voiceover about their partner, and a video of the pair in the hospital room.

"We’ve had a pretty great year… Promise this isn’t just another wedding video," the expectant mom captioned the adorable clip.

His co-stars on The Vampire Diaries shared their wishes in the comments. "Perfect perfection," pens Nina Dobrev, who plays Elena Gilbert.

Candice King, who portrays Caroline Forbes, writes, "So so SOOOO excited for you guys!!!! Big love to you both, Momma and Dada!"

Julie Plec, the series executive producer, adds, "Watched this on mute and started crying all over again, remembering how much I cried watching it all happen in real time. And then cried again at fun baby stuff at the end!"

The news of the pregnancy follows the pair walking down the aisle five months ago in Spain. It was also attended by Michael's co-stars.

Dobrev (Elena Gilbert), King (Caroline Forbes), Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan), and Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan). The Originals cast members Charles Michael Davis (Marcel Gerald) and King's fiancée, Steven Krueger (Josh Rosza), also attended.