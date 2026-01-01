Jim Curtis subtly hints at future ‘surprises’ with Jennifer Aniston

Jim Curtis drops subtle Jennifer Aniston hint in year-end recap

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend, Jim Curtis, is gushing over his A-list star girlfriend in a new year recap note.

The 50-year-old wellness coach took to his Instagram account on New Year's Eve to share a reflective post a reflective end of year post.

In the candid post, Curtis posted several snippets of the memories he made in 2025, alluding that among the "amazing" things that happened this year was meeting Aniston.

He wrote, "Some amazing things happened this year but it's always the people who make it."

In the carousel, he also posted a snap with Aniston, who can be seen gazing at Curtis while he looks directly at the camera.

Aniston's "11 11" tattoo on her wrist was also visible in the photo.

Curtis continued in the caption, "Can't wait to see what 2026 has in store... got a few surprises cooking."

Other images in the carousel showcased Curtis spending quality time with his family and friends.

It is pertinent to mention that Aniston went Instagram official with Curtis back in November while marking his birthday. The pair was first romantically linked in July and spotted enjoying a vacation in Spain.

A source recently told Us Weekly that the Friends alum feels that Curtis is "the one."

"He's brought her so much happiness and security that she feels comfortable sharing," the insider told the outlet. "It takes a special person for her to be open again after her public divorces."

For those unversed, Aniston was previously married for two times: to Justin Theroux from 2011 until 2017 and Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005.