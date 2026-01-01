Meghan's brand shares Prince Harry's rare photo
Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand on Thursday shared a rare Instagram post featuring Prince Harry's photo
By The News Digital
January 01, 2026
"As Ever", the lifestyle brand of Meghan Markle on Thursday marked the beginning of 2026 with an Instagram post featuring multiple photos including one with Prince Harry.
“January: Reset & Rituals,” reads the caption of the post.
The pictures shared in the carousel featured nature scenes, handwritten notes and still-life images, alongside a rare black-and-white photograph showing her husband, Prince Harry.
One picture appeared to show the Duchess of Sussex carrying her daughter Lilibet.
Meghan Markle is living in California with her husband Prince Harry and two children, Archie and Lilibet, since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex departed the UK after stepping down as working members of the British royal family.
