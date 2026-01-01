British politician's New Year wish to abolish King Charles' monarchy sparks debate
Zarah Sultan's X post wishing for the monarchy to be abolished gets mixed reviews
Former British conservative MP Harvey Proctor has lashed out at sitting Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana for expressing the wish that the monarchy gets abolished in 2026.
Sultana, an MP for Coventry South, sparked criticism from royalists with her X post which read, "My message of hope for 2026: Abolish the monarchy."
Reacting to her post, Proctor wrote, "abolishing the monarchy would require dismantling the constitutional settlement that underpins Parliament itself."
He added, "You are proposing to erase the very institution that gives your office its legal existence. That is not ‘hope’. It is ignorance."
As royal family supporters criticized Zarah Sultana in replies as they sided with the former conservative MP, Graham Smith, the leader of the anti-monarchy group, Republic, said what Harvey Proctor said was 'not true".
He, however, did not elaborate on why Harvey Proctor was mistaken.
Meanwhile, Sultana's X post received mixed reactions from royal family fans and supporters of Republic.
