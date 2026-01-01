Sharon Stone gets happy news as she steps into new year
Sharon Stone’s son shares the post on social media about the happy announcement
As Sharon Stone steps into the new year, she gets another reason to celebrate as her adopted son, Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone, has announced engagement.
The 25-year-old shares he recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Anya Yevtushenko, who is from Ukraine and works in Marketing, during a Christmas holiday.
"I'm the happiest man on the planet and so lucky to have an amazing woman in my life that is sweet, kind, loving, and one of the most intelligent people I have ever met,” he tells Hello magazine.
On Instagram, he posts a snap of his fiancée's hand, showing a diamond on her finger. In the background was a bed covered with rose petals.
In the interview, Roan also gushes about his mom, Sharon, and shares how she supported him throughout his career.
"When I went into acting, my mother was very supportive and did all the self-tapes with me and taught me things she knows," he shares.
"I'm still Sharon Stone's son, but as life progresses, I've managed to carve out a career where I'm known for my business, not for my connection to her. But I'm very proud of my family and my family's legacy and the name I carry."
As the CEO of Sweat N Shadow Management, Roan says he is making a film featuring his mom.
"We're in final talks for a great movie that Sharon will be in… I might be biased, but she's one of the best actors there is. I love her," he concludes.
