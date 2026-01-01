Chevy Chase gets honest about 'Community' exit drama

Chevy Chase gets brutally honest about 'Community' exit

Chevy Chase got candid about his exit from Community during a new interview.

Promoting his documentary I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, the actor was asked about his headline making exit from the show in 2012.

In the documentary, director Jay Chandrasekhar claimed that Chasde left the set after heaving a meltdown over The Hollywood Reporter article which claimed that he said the N word while "when questioning the dialogue."

During his new interview with The New York Times, he was asked about the experience of being on the show.

"It wasn’t a bad experience. I just didn’t think it was that good, the show," the Saturday Night Live alum said.

The interviewer argued that he "really loved it" at the beginning.

"Oh, shut up," he cried. The reporterd then mentioned that his daughter Caley Chase said in the documentary that she loved the writing.

"My daughter can go to hell," he remarked with a laugh.

When asked about the ending of his role, he said, "I thought it ended great."

"It was too great a misunderstanding of what I was saying and not saying. I thought that there was at least one person — and another who, for some ungodly reason, didn’t get me, didn’t know who I was, or didn’t realize for one second I’m not racist. They were too young to be aware of my work. Instead, there was some sort of visceral reaction from them," he explained.

In the documentary, Chandrasekhar claimed Chase returned to set and had after the N word debacle and the THR article and had a "full meltdown."

He said Chase came "storming onto the set, and he goes, ‘Who f----- me over?’ … ‘My career is ruined! I’m ruined!’ Like, it’s a full meltdown. ‘F--- all of you!’ "