Karen Grassle reveals impact of 'Little House on the Prairie' costar's 'sexism' on set

Karen Grassle reveals off screen issues with Little House on the Prairie's Michael Landon

Karen Grassle and Michael Landon played mom and dad Ingall on TV's Little House on the Prairie.

Their loving onscreen dynamic didn’t translate offscreen. In season 2, Landon denied Grassle’s demand for a raise.

"I ran myself into the ground with resentment and anger and hurt feelings and just pure exhaustion," Grassle told People.

The actress wrote in her 2021 memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House's Ma that she also disliked Landon’s sexist jokes on set.

Grassle went on to share that she attempted to dissocieate herself from the show due to Landon’s behaviour.

"I had limited my interactions with fans very much. I really didn't go to many events. I didn't hang out with everybody. I separated myself," she shared.

After the book reached shelves and she interacted with fans, the actress realized what she’d been missing out on.

"I was astonished at what I learned about people's affection for the character of Caroline," she said.

Little House on the Prairie ran for nine seasons from 1974 to 1983. It also starred Melissa Gilbert as main character Laura; Melissa Sue Anderson as Ingalls daughter Mary; Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (sharing the role of younger sister Carrie); Alison Arngrim as Laura's foe Nellie Oleson, and many more. The show is available on Peacock and Prime Video.