Mike and Zara Tindall spotted with children at the horse races

Mike and Zara Tindall brought their three children to spend New Year's Day at the racetrack Cheltenham on Thursday.

According to GB News, Princess Anne's daughter and her former rugby star husband sat in the Royal Box at the Princess Royal Stand for the annual Gloucestershire racing event.

Princess Anne's grandchildren, Mia, Lena and Louis, were all present at the famous venue as crowds gathered to celebrate the start of the new year.

The outlet reported that Zara and Mike were also joined by their nieces Savannah and Isla Phillips.

Pictures published by GB News showed Zara wearing a double-breasted L'agence wool coat featuring light brown and beige tweed.

The Princess Royal's daughter opted for a chocolate brown polo neck dress.

She wore a custom-made teal velvet headband from Camilla Rose Millinery. A Jockey Club name badge bearing her name was pinned neatly to her lapel.

Meanwhile, Zara is set to visit Australia this month for one of her most established sporting commitments of the year.

Mike Tindall will also accompany her to Queensland, where they will once again attend the prestigious Magic Millions Polo event on the Gold Coast.