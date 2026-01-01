Jennifer Lopez says she was 'ready to give up on everything' after THIS

Jennifer Lopez shares key advice she got after second divorce

Jennifer Lopez had some life advice to share with her Las Vegas residency crowd as she recalled being "ready to give up on everything."

During the second night of her Up All Night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Dec. 31, the Kiss of the Spider Woman star gave a speech to the crowd.

In the speech she mentioned a piece of advice she recieved after her divorce from ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2014. She hugged the 17-year-old twins she shares with Anthony, Max and Emme Muñiz.

In the Instagram Reel of the speech shared on Thursday, Jan. 1, the singer recalled the first show of her residency she did a decade ago.

"After the show they came up to me, and they said, one of them, Max, he came up and said, 'Mommy, why don't you ever wear pants on stage?' And I thought, 'Jesus Christ, what a crazy life. This is a bizarre life, right?'" she recalled.

She explained the reason, saying, "I'm a showgirl and I love to dance."

"It seemed like a good excuse at the time. He was 7 years old. It was fine, but the truth is, I do, I love to dance," she said.

"After my third divorce, that's when I really started getting good at [dancing], okay?" she said, before adding that she was "ready to give up on everything" until a "very wise woman" offered some wisdom.

"My life was a mess," the On the Floor hitmaker recalled. "I was a single mom for the first time with two little 3-year old twins, and then one of my mentors, Louise Hay, said to me, 'Jennifer, you're a dancer, right?' I said, 'Yes, I am.'"

Hay then asked her, "When you're learning a dance and you get the steps wrong, what do you do?"

She replied, "I just keep going until I get the steps right." Hay then told her "that was it."

"Always keep dancing," she told Lopez.

Jennifer Lopz gave the same advice to the crowd, saying, "No matter what life throws at you that you dance, and you dance and you dance. Again and again and again. I love you."