Romeo Beckham snubs Brooklyn after dad David's olive branch to estranged son

Romeo Beckham delivers major snub to Brooklyn Beckham

Romeo Beckham has seemingly snubbed his estranged brother Brooklyn after his parents seemed to extend an olive branch to their oldest.

Romeo shared a post to mark the start of 2026. In the photo dump, he included photos with his mom Victoria, siblings Cruz and Harper, and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 24.

He also tagged his parents, Kim, Cruz, and Harper, leaving out Brooklyn. However this could be due to Brooklyn having blocked his family on the platform.

"Thanks 2025 now off to an even better 2026 Love you all @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham @kim_turnbull @harperbeckham," he wrote in the caption.

This came not long after David extended a proper olive branch to his eldest son by sharing a picture of Brooklyn alongside the words: "Love you all so much."

However, David also snubed Brooklyn in his year end post. The post featured photos from his 50th birthday and his knighthood ceremony.

He wrote in the caption, "I feel very lucky to have had the year I've had in 2025 full of moments that I will never forget from my 50th to my knighthood ( still pinching myself ) and then finishing with winning the MLS as an owner , I'm so grateful to my incredible wife , my amazing children , my friends and team I work with every single day nothing would have been possible without you all... "

The Beckhams’ new year posts come after Cruz recently revealed that Brooklyn blocked him and their parents on the platform.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz are at odds with the family and excluded them from their vow renewal this year.