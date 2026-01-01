Chevy Chase opens up about childhood physical abuse by his mom

Chevy Chase recently opened up about physical abuse he endured in his childhood at the hands of his “out of control” mother, Cathalene Parker Browning.

The 82-year-old American comedian and actor’s new CNN documentary, I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, which is titled after his Saturday Night Live catchphrase, has been released today, January 1, 2025.

In the recently released documentary, Chase, who shot to stardom in the first season of SNL in 1975 and worked in famous movies such as Caddyshack, Foul Play, and the Vacation series, reminisced about a much darker and deeper phase of his life.

The Vegas Vacation star revealed that he is a victim of his mother’s physical abuse because of his “out-of-control” nature and his "humorless" stepfather, John Cederquist.

He said, “Not a lot of people knew about [the abuse]” because his mom and his biological father, Edward Tinsley "Ned" Chase, separated when he was just 4 years old.

“Some did, and some came close. But it was my true life,” Chase added.

His traumatized and depressing childhood affected him to the point that he got addicted to alcohol and cocaine and even suffered heart failure in adulthood.

The Nothing but Trouble alum also battled a negative reputation because of disputes with colleagues.

Reflecting on Chase’s life, his brother Ned Jr. said in the documentary, "My father had a flash anger, and he could lash out with a single blow and no talk before or after.”

“He did not take to anything that he perceived as insolence. Chevy was insolent,” Ne quipped.