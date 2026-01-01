Meghan Markle to take ‘war with royals to big screen’

Meghan Markle mulls making biopic over clash with royal family

Meghan Markle is vocal about what she faced during her time with the royal family. The Suits star’s Netflix docuseries, her husband Prince Harry's memoirs, and her interviews are examples of this.

Now, sources tell the Star she is planning to take another step in this direction: by making a biopic.

“She wants to take her war with the royals to the big screen, an insider tells Star. The doc will also focus on her love story. “There are ongoing talks about a warts-and-all biopic based on their love story.”

Behind the alleged plan for a biopic, insiders say the Duchess of Sussex wants to shape public opinion. “Meghan thinks it would turn the tide in their favor with the public.”

Given that filmography is a powerful tool for storytelling, Meghan, who reportedly believes her full story is not known to many, sees it as a way to reach a wider audience.

“She says no one really grasps what she and Harry have lived through,” the insider adds. “She believes that a film, if it’s done properly, will give people the chance to see their side of the story in a way no interview or book ever could.”

As far as the royal family is concerned, the said biopic is expected to cast them in a negative light.

“Harry and Meghan’s biopic would, of course, paint the royal family in a terrible light. She knows they’ll explode, but Meghan doesn’t seem at all worried over the backlash,” the insider concludes.