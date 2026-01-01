Inside Patrick Schwarzenegger's streak of disappointment after 'The White Lotus'

Patrick Schwarzenegger's struggle after 'The White Lotus'

Patrick Schwarzenegger thought The White Lotus would be his big break in Hollywood, but the actor isn’t receiving many work offers.

Patrick played Saxon Ratliff in the third season of the anthology dark comedy series The White Lotus. The actor portaryed the troubled young businessman who is traveling with his family to critical acclaim.

And yet the phone reportedly hasn’t been ringing for the actor.

"He thought the show would open every door," one source said, per the National Enquirer. "He’s going on tons of auditions, but the big offers just aren’t there."

"He’s always in the mix," another insider shared, adding, "but being in the mix isn’t the same as getting the part."

"He’s worked really hard to be taken seriously," one mole explained, adding, "And when the phone doesn’t ring when you think it will, that hurts."

Patrick has Amazon MGM’s romance Love of Your Life, opposite Margaret Qualley in his pipeline. While it's a lead role, the actor was expecting more solid roles after portraying the troubled Saxon in The White Lotus.

On the personal front, the actor finally tied the knot with his longtime love, Abby Champion, in September this year. He initially postponed the wedding to film the White Lotus. Patrick and Abby began dating in 2015 and got engaged in December 2023.