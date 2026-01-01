Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez to tie the knot 'within a year'

Jessica Alba is seemingly all set to tie the knot with her younger boyfriend, Danny Ramirez.

According to Radar Online, Alba is getting prepared to walk down the aisle after six months of dating the 33-year-old American actor.

However, an insider told the outlet that the 44-year-old American actress and businesswoman, who was first romantically linked to Ramirez in July 2025, is looking forward to first getting formally engaged.

The source claimed, "She's happier than she's been in years. Danny is a real gem and they have genuine chemistry."

Notably, this big change in Alba’s life is coming after her divorce from ex-husband Cash Warren, which she filed in February of this year after 17-years of their marriage.

The couple, who share three children, daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 14, as well as son Hayes, 7, tied the knot in 2008, but “irreconcilable differences” in their marriage led them to annul their marriage.

Following her divorce and “raising three kids,” Alba “wanted to be romanced again” because “she needed to be appreciated, and Danny treats her like royalty,” the insider noted.

The Fantastic Four 2 actress and Ramirez have gone so far in their relationship that they have taken trips to Australia and Mexico and shared a public display of affection at high-profile events like the U.S. Open.

Alba and Ramirez "will be husband and wife within the year. Danny isn't going to screw this up,” stated the source.