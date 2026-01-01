Princess Diana 'hated' royal holiday traditions?

Princess Diana's views on royal New Year's Eve tradition revealed

The Royal family under the late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has particular traditions for Christmas and New Year's Eve at Sandringham Palace.



But the late Princess Diana was not a fan of it. More so, she found these traditions "mortifying" and "terrifying," and even tried to “escape” them, according to Vanity Fair.

It includes an unwritten rule that says each member of the royal family would go to bed at night during the festive season when they are at Sandringham Palace, where the late Queen went.

Diana, however, was frustrated by this rule, which was largely followed. “For Diana, the long royal evenings were agony," Elizabeth's private secretary, William Heseltine, previously said.

“There’d be an hour or so in the sitting room of everyone sitting around making conversation, and nobody felt it right to go to bed before the Queen did," she continued.

"And Diana was driven to such extremes that she’d excuse herself and go to bed, which was thought to be rather bad form, going to bed before the Queen.”

There are other activities as well. Brian Hoey, a royal watcher, describes a range from an appearance at a church service at St. Mary Magdalene to parlour games and hunting.

Explaining one such tradition was "lucky dip." It is a fortune-drawing game that involves a tub filled with sawdust, which a butler would bring, and several notes with predictions about the next year. Each family member takes one note and reads their fortune aloud.

It is worth noting that Diana tragically died in a car accident on Aug 31, 1997.