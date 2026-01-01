Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown reveals her biggest heartbreak
How did Millie Bobby Brown overcome Game of Thrones rejection trauma
Millie Bobby Brown became a breakout star with her debut as Eleven in the mega-hit Netflix show Stranger Things. However, there is another role she auditioned for could change the course of her career.
It was arguably the top English-language show, Game of Thrones. This revelation, the actress disclosed in 2019 on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
But what broke her was the rejection after she auditioned for Lyanna Mormont, which Bella Ramsey ultimately played.
She began by sharing how rejection is common in the industry she worked in, "I think I was just very disheartened by the rejection, which is something I tell everyone, it's like, this industry is just full of rejection 24/7."
The star recalled how much she wanted the role, saying, "I then auditioned for Game of Thrones, and I got a no for that, then that's kind of when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult.' I guess I really wanted that role."
But rejection for roles is not the only thing that disturbed her; rumours were another reason.
Earlier, speculations began to do the rounds that she had undergone plastic surgery. However, she said there is no truth in it.
“I was depressed for three, four days. I was crying every day. ‘Oh my God, what has she done with her face? Why has she gone blonde? She looks 60 years old!’ I respect journalism," the actress told British Vogue, adding, "I love reading articles on my favorite people and hearing what they’re up to.”
These rumours, Millie said in turn gave her depression as she explained, “I understand that there’s paparazzi, even though it’s invasive, even though it feels like s*** to me, I know that’s your job. But don’t, in your headline, slam me at the get-go," Millie continued.
In the meantime, the Stranger Things finale is streaming on Netflix.
