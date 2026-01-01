Britney Spears puts negativity aside to revive lost family connections

Britney Spears puts 'anger' towards ex Kevin Federline aside for estranged sons

It is being reported that Britney Spears is actively trying to move past her negative feelings about her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, just because of her sons.

For those unaware, the 44-year-old American singer shares her two children, sons 20-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 19-year-old Jayden James Federline, with Kevin, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007.

An insider told Radar Online that Britney is trying not to dwell on her negative feelings for her ex, the 47-year-old American dancer and actor, just to reconnect with her sons following years of estrangement.

For the Princess of Pop, "the chance to be back in touch is precious. She's very grateful that they're speaking to her,” said the insider.

Notably, the mending of Britney’s relationship with her sons comes after the release of Kevin’s bombshell memoir, You Thought You Knew.

In the book, he openly talked about her troubling behaviour, drug use, and his doubts about their future during their short-lived marriage.

However, the Femme Fatale hitmaker denied those allegations, calling them “lies” and "gaslighting.”

Despite his accusations, "Britney doesn't want to let her anger toward Kevin ruin things. She's doing her best to put her negative feelings about him to the side,” the source claimed.