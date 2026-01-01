Cynthia Erivo explains why she has made no resolution for 2026
Cynthia Erivo has had a really happening 2025 with the release of a memoir and 'Wicked: For Good'
Cynthia Erivo is taking an unconventional approach to the new year.
While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the award-winning actress admitted she is not one for New Year's resolutions and has intentionally avoided setting a rigid goals list for 2026.
“My mind has been blown several times,” Erivo said candidly.
“To this point, I still have not even dared to write the list [for 2026] because at this point, I'm sort of like, ‘What have you got?’”
Despite steering clear of formal resolutions, Erivo went on to share one personal ambition that she has already committed to.
She explained that she has carved out intentional time for herself after years of squeezing personal moments into packed schedules.
“I managed to sneak a week off to go and do Paris Fashion Week,” she shared.
“I’ve always had to do one day or two days in that rush off and go do something, but this year I asked to have the full week off to go and be in Paris. That is what I want to do, so that’s what I’m going to do.”
The decision comes after a pivotal year for Erivo as in 2025, she released her bestselling memoir Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much and starred in the second installment of the Wicked film series alongside Ariana Grande, with whom she has spoken openly about sharing strong creative "synergy".
