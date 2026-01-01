Inside the love story of Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Photo: Sterling K. Brown offers advice on 'healthy' marriage: 'Transparent'

Sterling K. Brown is offering a rare glimpse into how he approaches marriage behind the scenes.

For the unversed, the This Is Us star has been married to actress Ryan Michelle Bathe since 2006, and together they share two sons, Andrew, 14, and Amare, 10.

In a new interview with Red Magazine, Brown reflected on the realities of long-term partnership and emphasized that marriage requires ongoing effort and honesty.

During the chat, the actor shared that he believes marriage demands "constant rededication," adding that transparency has been key to sustaining their bond.

Highlighting the need to be “transparent” about the challenges in their relationship to show things are not always as “polished” as they seem, he discussed their pact to be truthful on their podcast We Don’t Always Agree.

“Anytime she gets to disagree with me in public, she gets very excited,” Brown joked.

He went on to explain that the openness resonates because many people assume their relationship is effortlessly perfect.

“I think that transparency has had real resonance because marriage is its own challenge, right?” he said.

“And I think often when people see Ryan and they’ve seen us on the red carpet, or they’ve seen us in interviews, it seems as if we have it all figured out, that it’s all shiny and polished.”

“It's not,” he continued while noting, “It takes work and it takes constant rededication to one another in order to make it work.”

Conclusively, Brown shared that showing the unfiltered side of marriage was intentional.

“And I think that’s the thing we wanted to put out into the world that we thought was of greatest value.”