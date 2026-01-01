A modern love story: Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph's chemistry driving everyone crazy
Michelle is very reserved and Glen brings out a fun side in her, reveals Hollywood source
Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph are keeping things relaxed as they explore their growing connection.
According to a new report from Us Weekly, the pair, Powell, 37, and Randolp, 28, have been spending time together after sparking chemistry earlier this month.
However, they are in no rush to define things.
Reportedly, the two “are dating” but are “keeping things casual and low-key” for the time being.
A source even shared that their connection developed naturally and has felt “very easy” from the start.
The insider also noted that Powell and Randolph bonded over shared values and a similar sense of humor.
“Glen is very into her and they are having a lot of fun,” the source said of the Anyone But You actor.
“He thinks she’s so beautiful and is smitten.”
Their shared experience in the entertainment industry has also played a role in bringing them closer.
"They have a lot in common both being in the industry," the insider explained.
While Randolph is described as more reserved, Powell's energy has reportedly brought out a lighter side of her.
"Michelle is very reserved and Glen brings out a fun side in her,” the source concluded.
