Chasing Oscar: Inside Julia Roberts’ plans to revive Hollywood career

Julia Roberts pledges to join George Clooney, Brad Pitt after major setback

Julia Roberts has reportedly requested her influential friends Brad Pitt and George Clooney to help revive her career in Hollywood.

Radar Online reported that Roberts, who portrayed Alma Imhoff in the 2025 psychological thriller film After the Hunt, is dreaming of securing her second Oscar; however, it failed to please critics and bring audiences to theatres.

An insider who has worked closely with top-tier actors told the outlet that the 58-year-old American actress has now turned to Pitt and Clooney to cast her in Ocean's 14 in order to get back to the top of the entertainment world.

The source stated, “Julia stands by her work in After the Hunt. Julia and her team are reeling from the negative reactions to the film, which was supposed to get Julia back in the Oscar race in a big way."

Even though her plans to rule the industry failed miserably, the mother of three is determined to get her career back on track.

"If their generation has a 'holy trinity,' it's Brad, George, and Julia. She's already pledged to join them again in the next Ocean's movie they're putting together," unveiled the insider.

Her 2022 romantic comedy film Ticket to Paradise with the 64-year-old American-French actor and filmmaker “was last serious hit, which did far better at the box office than both she and George expected.”

"The next Ocean's will be cinematic comfort food, and the objective is to make a global hit. But the other dynamic going on here is strictly personal. Julia doesn't trust a lot of people, but she does trust George and Brad, and they don't hold back when it comes to praising her, deferring to her, and treating her like true Hollywood royalty,” the source explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Julia Roberts played the role of Tess Ocean in 2001's Ocean's Eleven and 2004's Ocean's Twelve.