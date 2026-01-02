Sadie Sink opens up about her dream genre: 'Comedy or something really light'

Sadie Sink is keeping her options wide open as she looks ahead to the next phase of her career.

During her latest chat with Hollywood Reporter, the acting sensation was asked about her dream genre after starring in Netflix's Stranger Things and the upcoming Spider-Man alongside many other gigs.

"I’m kind of open to whatever. At least right now, I’m finding myself gravitating towards challenges, which is good."

The actress went on to explain that choosing projects is less about genre and more about growth at this stage of her career.

"One thing that's important to me is to really tap into every side of myself as an actor when I'm choosing a new project."

"The first thing I look for is: How is this going to push me in ways I haven’t been pushed before, which is a good period to be in right now because I’ve been doing this for a very long time," she continued.

"But I’m still very young and there's so much more to learn as I grow older and step into more adult roles."

"So there’s no specific genre that I'd like to do."

However, she did admit her preferences may shift down the line.

"Although I feel like in a couple of years I'm going to be like, 'I just want to do a comedy or something really light,' which I've actually been saying for a while, but I still gravitate towards darker, more demanding things," she concluded.