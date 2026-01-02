Photo: Britney Spears hurt by Preston's latest Christmas snub

Britney Spears reportedly had mixed emotions this Christmas as she celebrated the holidays with her youngest son, Jayden James, while missing her older son, Preston.

According to Us Weekly, the pop icon enjoyed meaningful time with Jayden over the holidays, but was left saddened by Preston's decision not to join them.

The contrast between the brothers' holiday plans reportedly weighed heavily on Spears.

"Britney was really hurt that Preston didn't spend Christmas with her and Jayden, but he chose not to," a source shared.

The insider added that Spears made efforts to bring her eldest son home for the holiday but ultimately respected his decision.

"She tried to convince him, but he wasn't ready to meet her halfway," the source explained.

Instead, Preston opted to spend Christmas with members of Spears’ extended family in Louisiana.

"Preston feels really comfortable with his grandmother and his cousins and family in Louisiana, and he thought it would be a nice way to spend Christmas this year," the insider said in conclusion.