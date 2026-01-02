Photo: Simu Liu reflects on challenges after finding fame in Hollywood

Simu Liu is offering a candid perspective on his rapid rise in Hollywood.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter, where he reflected on how his career has evolved over the past few years.

In doing so, Liu emphasized the importance of staying power in an industry that can be unforgiving.

“That it’s a marathon and that and success is defined by longevity more than just the bigness of a single moment,” he shared.

However, the actor also addressed the structural realities he believes have shaped his journey, noting that not all paths to success are equal.

"And then with the caveat that it’s gonna be a lot harder for you than if you were white. Maybe that's a controversial thing to say or a hot take. But I’ve watched a lot of actors’ careers over the past few years since I've had my moments," Liu added.

Drawing from his own observations, the actor explained how Hollywood's system often favors a certain kind of trajectory.

"Seeing firsthand just why a system is made and why a system helps a certain type of actor that, once they get their moment, it becomes infinitely easier for them to get their next and then their next."

"That has not been the case for me at all. I still very much feel like I have an uphill battle every single day," he continued.

Before wrapping up, Liu touched on his current relationship with the material being offered to him.

"The things that come across my desk, I don’t know if this is the best stuff for me. I wish it were better," he remarked.