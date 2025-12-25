Ethan Hawke shares special role he wants son Levon to play

Ethan Hawke wants son to play THIS role

Ethan Hawke has picked an actor to play him if they ever make a biopic about him.

Hawke was asked the question when he attended the 2025 Gotham Awards on December 1, and he replied, "My son."

The Black Phone star shares his son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke and oldest daughter Maya, 27, with ex-wife Uma Thurman. The ex-couple were married from 1998 to 2005.

He’s also dad to Clementine Jean Hawke, 17, and Indiana Hawke, 14, with wife Ryan Shawhughes.

Levon has already starred in a few films since he began his acting career in 2023.

He made his debut in 2023’s The Crowded Room and also appeared in 2024’s Wildcat, directed by his dad and starring his sister Maya in the lead role.

The same year, he appeared in in Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice and in an action-thriller titled The Thicket. His most recent acting credit is in Marty Supreme alongside Timothée Chalamet.

This comes after the Mystic River star recently reflected on the impact of fame on young actors during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

"I think celebrity is like a tiny drop of mercury. Or it's poison. It's poison for your brain," the actor said.

Ethan got his own first role at the age of 14, but when the movie failed to perform, he resumed his education. Later, he dropped out of college when he landed a role in Dead Poets Society alongside Robin Williams.

"To be a professional actor at a young age, it's dangerous in extremely insidious ways that are very, very hard to perceive when it's happening," Hawke said.

" If you have something really traumatic happen in childhood, it's very hard to recover. It's a tremendous amount of work to recover," Ethan Hawke said.