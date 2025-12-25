Photo: Nathan Fillion recalls giving Jenna Dewan unique gift

Nathan Fillion has revealed the indulgent purchase that ultimately became a gift for his The Rookie co-star Jenna Dewan.

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine as part of the 2025 Sexiest Man Alive issue, the actor reflected on his evolving approach to fitness, and how one ambitious buy did not quite pan out for him.

In doing so, Fillion admitted he has become more adventurous with exercise, even if not every attempt sticks.

“I go hiking a lot around my house,” he shared.

“I just got a bike — my girlfriend likes to bike. She’s really, really good at it,” he continued.

To keep up, Fillion said he opted for an electric bike, adding that he has also set up a small workout area at home with free weights and a cable rowing device.

However, he shared that not every piece of equipment earned a permanent spot in his routine.

“I had a Pilates machine that I never once used,” he admitted.

Rather than letting it collect dust, the actor decided to pass it along to someone who would appreciate it more, his on-screen wife, Jenne Dewan.

“So I gave it away to Jenna Dewan, who plays my wife on The Rookie,” Fillion revealed.

According to Fillion, the Pilates reformer has found its perfect match.

He shared that Dewan recently reached out to express her enthusiasm for the gift. “She just texted me today how much she’s enjoying it,” he said.