Mariah Carey still sticks to her claim regarding Jennifer Lopez

Mariah Carey recently got candid and opened up about whether she knows Jennifer Lopez or not after 22 years.

For those unaware, the 56-year-old American singer-songwriter and record producer was once asked about Lopez in 2003, to which she replied, I don't know her."

Carey’s statement suddenly became famous and after almost two decades, she is still stuck to her claim.

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked the Queen of Christmas about Lopez but she stood firm on her statement and responded, "How could I suddenly know [her]?"

Giving fuel to the iconic meme years later, Cohen said, "The amount of time we've spent in these chairs discussing whether you know her is amazing."

Carey went on to explain, "I mean, the thing is I was being honest when I said it. So, I don’t know how it became so big. Honesty isn’t really something that becomes big, most of the time."

Notably, it was not the first time Cohen and the Emotions crooner discussed the viral meme, as in 2016, they shed light on the viral moment on his show.

"Apparently, I'm forgetful. Like what am I supposed to say? I'm not going to put on a thing, 'Oh we're all Hollywood and let's just all pretend we're best friends because we're in that land.' It's no offense to anybody,” Mariah Carey asserted at that time.