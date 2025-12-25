Prince Louis' most mischievous move yet steals the show on Christmas: Watch

Prince Louis' steals the show again as royals step out for Christmas Day

Prince Louis walked away from his Christmas Day outing with his hands full!

The Royal Family made their family’s traditional Christmas Day outing at Sandringham on Thursday, and met with well-wishers outside after the service at to St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Louis, 7, joined his siblings Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and his dad Prince William as they greeted people waiting with gifts and greetings.

In his most mischievous moment yet, Louis was seen grabbing a giant chocolate egg from his dad. William had received the Lindor chocolate egg from a fan who brought it for the seven-year-old, who was there and immediately took it from the Prince of Wales.

The well-wisher also handed more chocolates to William for George as Princess Charlotte received a bouquet of flowers. Louis, for his part, was over the moon about the giant egg and hugged to his chest with both arms with an adorable grin on his face.

Louis is known for his mischievous displays that steal the spotlight at every royal outing he attends.

Meanwhile, the Christmas Day walk, led by their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla, was attended by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall.