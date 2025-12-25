Kim Kardashian lands in hot water after her claim regarding NASA's moon landing

Kim Kardashian is facing extreme criticism after her explosive claim regarding NASA’s moon landing.

For those unaware, the 45-year-old American media personality and socialite claimed that the United States government and NASA faked the 1969 moon landing.

Kardashian’s remarks sparked outrage and an insider told Radar Online that she gets all the information from TikTok, where manipulated videos feature an original moonwalker and astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who seemingly denies it.

The SKIMS founder highlights where “this girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn't happen.'"

After the clip went viral, multiple sources explained that Aldrin was not denying the moon landing; however, he was clarifying that he did not witness anything “scary” during his historic trip.

Kim said, "I've seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews ... So I think it didn't happen. I don't think we did. I think it was fake."

"They're gonna say I'm crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself,” she urged.